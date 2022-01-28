CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.56 million, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 2.56.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,475,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 446,197 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

