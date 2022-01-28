Cartica Management LLC Acquires 96,347 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Cartica Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet accounts for 4.1% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $105.40. 176,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,480. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.78.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

