CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

CBTX stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $715.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CBTX in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBTX by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CBTX by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CBTX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 114.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

