CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.05 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

