Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.92. Celanese also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.30 to $4.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $160.07 on Friday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.