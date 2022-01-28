CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.47. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 10,296,807 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

