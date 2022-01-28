Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Citigroup

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$37.25 billion and a PE ratio of 42.44. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$19.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.