Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. The upstream energy player has more than 15 years of drilling inventory in the prolific basin, making production outlook bright. Its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.4% is impressive. The company boosted its free cash flow guidance for 2021 to $200-$220 million from the previously guided range of $140-$170 million. Also, it increased its 2021 production guidance to 60,500-61,850 Boe/d. Overall, with crude oil price improving at a massive scale, thanks to the rolling out of several coronavirus vaccines, business scenario is becoming extremely bright for the leading upstream energy player.”

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDEV. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 6.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.