CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,545 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of CenterPoint Energy worth $57,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

