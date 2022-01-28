Central Valley Community Bancorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $272.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,312,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.