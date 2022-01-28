Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.62. 693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,670 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.