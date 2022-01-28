Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Martin Andersson Buys 9,855 Shares

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 9,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £1,872.45 ($2,526.24).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Martin Andersson purchased 162,615 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £30,896.85 ($41,684.90).

On Friday, December 24th, Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

Shares of LON CGH opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.71 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.08. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42).

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.