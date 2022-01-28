Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Champion Iron stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 29,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

