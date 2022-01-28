Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.45

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 9867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

