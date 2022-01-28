Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $26.74 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $29.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

