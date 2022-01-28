Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 38,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,102,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 120,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

