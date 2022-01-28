China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $9.70 on Friday. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.
About China CITIC Bank
