China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

