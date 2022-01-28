Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.