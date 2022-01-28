Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.2323 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.