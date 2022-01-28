Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
