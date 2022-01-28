Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.14-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% yr/yr to $5.14-5.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

NYSE CHD opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

