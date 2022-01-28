CIBC Begins Coverage on North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOA. increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE NOA opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

