CIBC Boosts Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target to C$40.50

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

