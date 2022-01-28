CIBC Cuts Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

