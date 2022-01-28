CIBC Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$46.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$42.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$39.19 and a 1 year high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

