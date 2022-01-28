CIBC Trims TMX Group (TSE:X) Target Price to C$140.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on X. Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.86.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock opened at C$124.46 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million. Equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.