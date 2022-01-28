Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20,141.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $113.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

