Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.37

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 42070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.