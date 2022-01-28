Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$16.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGX shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
TSE CGX traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,018. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.33.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
