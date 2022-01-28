Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$16.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGX shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE CGX traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,018. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.33.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

