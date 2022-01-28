Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CING shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.77 on Friday. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

