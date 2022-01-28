Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lowered by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 280,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,335,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

