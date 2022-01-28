Citigroup Begins Coverage on B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC:BOLSY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

