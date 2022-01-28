Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,972 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

