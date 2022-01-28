Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exponent by 21.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

