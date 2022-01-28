Citigroup Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRMK stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

