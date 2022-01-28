Citigroup Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE BB opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.