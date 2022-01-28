Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,164 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,164 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

