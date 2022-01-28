Citigroup Inc. Sells 78,477 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,477 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

