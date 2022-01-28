Citigroup Lowers Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $26.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Engagesmart stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $28,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

