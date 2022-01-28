Citigroup Trims PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price to $125.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.11.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. PTC has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.