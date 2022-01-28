Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.58.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.