Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

CLFD traded up $9.63 on Friday, reaching $58.28. 31,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,677. The stock has a market cap of $801.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.03. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

Get Clearfield alerts:

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.