CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $62,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.57 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

