Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Co-Diagnostics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.