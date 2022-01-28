Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%.
Shares of CCB traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,607. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
