Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cogent Communications by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

CCOI stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.