Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNS stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.