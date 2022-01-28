Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Holdings Cut by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 689,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the quarter. Colfax makes up approximately 4.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $39.63. 4,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,142. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

