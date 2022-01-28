ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $111.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007342 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001154 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,477,503,409 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.