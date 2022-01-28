Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.48.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

